Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.33 N/A -0.03 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.38 N/A -2.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. 16.8% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.