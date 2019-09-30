Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.64 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,466,216.22% -20.5% -2.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 63.72% upside potential and an average price target of $9.25. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -61.58% and its average price target is $10. The information presented earlier suggests that Champions Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Champions Oncology Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 83.5%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.87%. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.