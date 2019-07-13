Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 38.17 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 181.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

