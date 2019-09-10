Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Contrasting side by side

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.28 N/A -0.03 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.91 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 4 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 216.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.