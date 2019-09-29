Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,466,216.22% -20.5% -2.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.25, and a 65.18% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 55.8%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.87%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.