Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.07 N/A -0.03 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.59 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 61.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.