Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.46 N/A -0.03 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Champions Oncology Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.