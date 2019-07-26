Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.96 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Champions Oncology Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.67 beta and it is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.