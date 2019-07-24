Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.05 N/A -0.03 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 27 54.23 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.2 consensus price target and a -16.54% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.