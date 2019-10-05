Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

Since Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.53 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 57.22M -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Champions Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Champions Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,962,648.56% -20.5% -2.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 201,124,780.32% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $9.25, while its potential upside is 57.05%. Competitively the average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 36.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Champions Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 51.4%. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.