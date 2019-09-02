Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparing side by side

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.44 N/A -0.03 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Champions Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Advaxis Inc. has beta of 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Advaxis Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential upside is 17.58% and its average price target is $0.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.