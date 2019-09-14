Ch Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Position; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735 as Market Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 967.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 198,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 218,906 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 863,746 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,087 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. 47,813 are held by Palisade Asset Management Lc. Tci Wealth Inc reported 43 shares stake. Baldwin Investment Management Lc has 2,550 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 31,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 21,115 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.51% or 45,830 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Street invested 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 296,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 111,989 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) by 121,856 shares to 495,754 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 99,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,868 shares, and cut its stake in Dave & Busters Entermtainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Mueller Industries and Waste Management – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,737 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 4,780 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bartlett & Lc stated it has 441,040 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.1% or 7,486 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt accumulated 7,510 shares. Pillar Pacific Llc reported 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania Communication has 239,531 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,328 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iberiabank Corp stated it has 63,275 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Boltwood Capital Management holds 22,879 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 472,533 shares. Tiemann Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 4,819 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 473,054 shares or 2.19% of the stock.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 857 shares to 13,945 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.