Ch Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $554,600

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 86.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 4.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,517 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.68 million, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ch Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 487,821 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 310,300 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsrs has invested 0.41% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Perkins Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 2,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 4,128 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 623 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Caprock Group Inc Inc Inc owns 12,580 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 47,963 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 49,482 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 94,019 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Research & Invest Mngmt holds 3.85% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 648,000 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 71,696 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 3.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Hutchison China Meditech.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock or 2,914 shares. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 7.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.13 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $166.60M for 17.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

