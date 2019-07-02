CGI Inc. (GIB) Touches $78.15 High on Jul, 2; Albany International (AIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Albany International Corp (AIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 101 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 73 sold and decreased their holdings in Albany International Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.36 million shares, down from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Albany International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 63 Increased: 74 New Position: 27.

The stock of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) reached all time high today, Jul, 2 and still has $82.84 target or 6.00% above today’s $78.15 share price. This indicates more upside for the $21.39B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $82.84 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.28B more. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 133,532 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 19.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EBIT C$424.4M, EST. C$423.5M; 03/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC GlBa.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$80 FROM C$77; 16/05/2018 – CGI Acquires IT Consulting Firm Facilite Informatique; 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITE INFORMATIQUE; 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITé INFORMATIQUE TO; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q REV. C$3.0B, EST. C$2.88B; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Stars are rewriting their wills to include CGI do’s and don’ts; 24/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC – CO AND LUFTHANSA GROUP HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR DELIVERY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DIGITALIZATION SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – TD to leverage CGI Wealth360 Portfolio Management Solution

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm operates through Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) divisions. It has a 25.78 P/E ratio. The MC segment designs, makes, and markets paper machine clothing.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. for 332,362 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 69,740 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.54% invested in the company for 49,156 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 97,478 shares.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 3.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AIN’s profit will be $27.67M for 24.49 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 142,418 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.39 billion. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer activities support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning , and geospatial solutions.

Analysts await CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.84 per share. GIB’s profit will be $254.49 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by CGI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.68% EPS growth.