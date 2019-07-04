CGI Inc. (GIB) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Mason Street Advisors Lowered By $1.84 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. GIB’s profit would be $254.61 million giving it 21.08 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, CGI Inc.’s analysts see 5.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 108,375 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 19.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 19/03/2018 – CGI releases 2018 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Product Survey to help manufacturers drive digital supply chain excellence; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EBIT C$424.4M, EST. C$423.5M; 20/03/2018 – A Glimpse of a Crown Prince’s Dream? Saudi Arabia Invades Iran in CGI; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and lmmersive Content Tech Startup Decora; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITE INFORMATIQUE; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Adj EPS C$1.04; 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITé INFORMATIQUE TO; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.04, EST. C$1.03

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 55.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 19,895 shares with $1.47M value, down from 45,040 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Advsr has 0.66% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,317 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 5,145 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce holds 0.01% or 8,910 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Corp has 5 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Llc reported 1.86% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 21,111 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 14,196 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 101 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners holds 4.22% or 692,307 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 1,181 shares. Platinum Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 54,855 shares. Loews invested in 0.01% or 16,713 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Stephens maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $92 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) stake by 187,600 shares to 589,000 valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spire Inc stake by 11,244 shares and now owns 26,982 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

