CGI Inc. (GIB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Information Technology Services company, CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70% of CGI Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CGI Inc. has 12.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CGI Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 257,254,650.42% 17.70% 9.80% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CGI Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 200.53M 78 23.63 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

CGI Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CGI Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CGI Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

With average price target of $86.5, CGI Inc. has a potential upside of 10.30%. The potential upside of the rivals is 89.05%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that CGI Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CGI Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year CGI Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

CGI Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CGI Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. CGI Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CGI Inc.

Volatility & Risk

CGI Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CGI Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CGI Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CGI Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.