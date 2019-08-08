CGI Inc. (GIB) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Comparison side by side

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63 Digimarc Corporation 39 25.10 N/A -2.85 0.00

Demonstrates CGI Inc. and Digimarc Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Volatility and Risk

CGI Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Digimarc Corporation has beta of 0.02 which is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CGI Inc. Its rival Digimarc Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.3 and 10.3 respectively. Digimarc Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CGI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CGI Inc. and Digimarc Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of CGI Inc. is $83, with potential upside of 9.60%. Meanwhile, Digimarc Corporation’s average target price is $44.83, while its potential upside is 0.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CGI Inc. seems more appealing than Digimarc Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CGI Inc. and Digimarc Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 63.4% respectively. About 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Digimarc Corporation has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year CGI Inc. was less bullish than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CGI Inc. beats Digimarc Corporation.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.