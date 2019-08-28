CGI Inc. (GIB) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Contrasting side by side

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.25 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CGI Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51%

Risk and Volatility

CGI Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. AMERI Holdings Inc. has a 1.86 beta and it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CGI Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMERI Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. CGI Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CGI Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$83 is CGI Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CGI Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 0.5% respectively. About 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17%

For the past year CGI Inc. has weaker performance than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.