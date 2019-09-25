CGI Inc. (GIB) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Comparing side by side

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CGI Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CGI Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CGI Inc.’s upside potential is 10.98% at a $86.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70% of CGI Inc. shares and 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.4% of CGI Inc. shares. Competitively, Alithya Group Inc. has 19.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66%

For the past year CGI Inc. has weaker performance than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CGI Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.