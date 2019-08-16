CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Reaches $47.47 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at Pcsb Financial (PCSB) Raised By 30.86%

Pcsb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) had an increase of 30.86% in short interest. PCSB’s SI was 207,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.86% from 158,800 shares previously. With 31,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Pcsb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB)’s short sellers to cover PCSB’s short positions. The SI to Pcsb Financial Corporation’s float is 1.34%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 4,148 shares traded. PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PCSB News: 26/04/2018 – PCSB Financial 3Q EPS 13c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys Into Pcsb Financial Corp; 08/03/2018 PCSB Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCSB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCSB)

The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 468,662 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $10.37 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $45.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CF worth $518.25 million less.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company has market cap of $348.16 million. The Company’s deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 39.11 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 12.34% above currents $47.47 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of CF in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.37 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

