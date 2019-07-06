CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) EPS Estimated At $0.78; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CF’s profit would be $171.15M giving it 14.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 188.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 956,488 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 11.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc analyzed 6,002 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)'s stock rose 2.08%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 44,918 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 50,920 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.89 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 33.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53’s average target is 14.47% above currents $46.3 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 7. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J also sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 31. Hein LeLand J had sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.95 million for 21.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.