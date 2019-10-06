CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Contrasting side by side

Both CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) are each other’s competitor in the Agricultural Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries Holdings Inc. 49 0.35 217.07M 1.44 34.42 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 6 -0.10 4.70M -3.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries Holdings Inc. 444,269,340.97% 9.8% 2.5% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 75,471,698.11% -179.4% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s 302.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CF Industries Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $51.6, while its potential upside is 5.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 3.1% respectively. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has 33.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Industries Holdings Inc. 1.31% 6.53% 14.48% 15.1% 12.76% 13.9% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91%

For the past year CF Industries Holdings Inc. has 13.9% stronger performance while Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has -30.91% weaker performance.

Summary

CF Industries Holdings Inc. beats Arcadia Biosciences Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.