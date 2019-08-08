CF Industries Holdings (CF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; TOPCON ORDINARY SHARES (TOPCF) Shorts Lowered By 16.49%

TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) had a decrease of 16.49% in short interest. TOPCF’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.49% from 9,700 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 5 days are for TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s short sellers to cover TOPCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 536 shares traded. Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current price of $50.45 translates into 0.59% yield. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.03 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 650 were reported by Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Us Bancorporation De reported 13,605 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 29,681 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 122,100 shares. Mason Street Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 427,484 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 237,906 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt holds 0.23% or 48,691 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company owns 0.06% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,458 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 205,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $54.14’s average target is 7.31% above currents $50.45 stock price. CF Industries had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $4800 target. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.