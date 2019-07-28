CF Industries Holdings (CF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; Partner Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $1.03 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 49.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 8,978 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 17,754 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current price of $48.15 translates into 0.62% yield. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.60M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 45,018 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Nwq Management Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,811 shares. Cincinnati Insurance stated it has 1.43M shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 2.02M shares stake. Texas-based Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 43,665 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs Limited reported 8,705 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ent Serv has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 355,653 shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,105 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 115,994 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 35.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. Susquehanna maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Thursday, February 14. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $59 target. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 51,929 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% or 162,028 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). World Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 16,345 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 200 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 374,195 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 103,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Grp owns 9,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 22,795 shares stake. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,147 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 352,952 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 406,900 shares.

