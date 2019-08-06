CF Industries Holdings (CF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 66 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 40 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.48 million shares, up from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gladstone Commercial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current price of $50.74 translates into 0.59% yield. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 3.65M shares traded or 50.74% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $674.86 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 960.91 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

More notable recent Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Alleghany Corporation (Y) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Good Economic News Means Bad Market News – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Sr. Portfolio Manager John Lewis on High Momentum Trends – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Earnings Picture is Good Enough – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation for 431,387 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 63,687 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 101,152 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 288,921 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $63,204 activity.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 145,570 shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 25.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 42,141 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 1,031 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,179 are owned by Neuberger Berman Lc. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 28 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 234,461 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.11% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 158,494 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company holds 60,995 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 52,475 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Menta Llc invested in 30,385 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.1% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Daiwa Group invested in 8,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory owns 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 475 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $52.86’s average target is 4.18% above currents $50.74 stock price. CF Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $43 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.