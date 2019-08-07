CF Industries Holdings (CF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; Cigna (CI) Has 0.28 Sentiment

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current price of $50.94 translates into 0.59% yield. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 3.82M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Cigna Corp (CI) investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Cigna Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 717,325 shares, down from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cigna Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 25.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd stated it has 47,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Invs Ltd holds 2.64% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 60,000 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 19,929 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.54% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 30,385 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cadence Bancorp Na reported 7,571 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 134,896 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 103 shares. 19,230 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 72,990 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 24,806 shares. Moreover, Eminence Cap Lp has 2.43% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

The stock increased 2.97% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 2.76M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (CI) has declined 3.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $62.13 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

