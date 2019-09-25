Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $837,200; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Holding by $5.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 7.41M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 2.06 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49M for 3.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3.49 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 404,750 shares stake. Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 45,930 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co. Adirondack Rech & Management holds 1.16 million shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 210,000 shares. Magnetar Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Highstreet Asset Management holds 802 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 189,831 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 2,011 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Street Corporation holds 18.44M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 377,293 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 188,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 26.53M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 324,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has 28.57 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.12% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The New York-based United Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.15% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 8,535 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.14% or 567,251 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation reported 9,788 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 5,615 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.1% or 278,289 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 42,635 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,638 shares. Lpl Financial Lc owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 11,792 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 130,800 shares to 380,800 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.