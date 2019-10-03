Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake Lifted by Lmr Partners Llp; Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 3.12 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 8,908 shares as the company's stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 29,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 21,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 855,866 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,267 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.