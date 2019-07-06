Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shares Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Holder Blackhill Capital Lifted Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 15,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,022 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 43,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 956,488 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 0.13% stake. Alps Advisors invested in 579,807 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 1.63% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 967,737 shares. City Holdg holds 1,417 shares. Chem Comml Bank owns 55,727 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 10,765 are owned by Hilton Cap Lc. Front Barnett Associates stated it has 17,571 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate stated it has 5.20M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 26,344 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 5.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.53M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 1.22M are owned by Richmond Hill Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.22% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 1.04M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

