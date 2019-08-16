Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Trimmed Stake by $1.72 Million as Shares Rose; Ami Investment Management Holds Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.48. About 162,186 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 1.70M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

