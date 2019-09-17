Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Its Holding by $526,792 as Shares Rose; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Trimmed by $310,554 as Valuation Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 11,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 516,418 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 1,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 18,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $232.4. About 805,793 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Metals And Mining Etf (Call) (XME) by 142,856 shares to 161,200 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 7,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 604 are held by Captrust. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited holds 2.74% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 2.49 million shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 299,387 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Scout Investments holds 0.53% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 588,487 shares. Amer Grp reported 78,223 shares stake. Fmr Llc stated it has 12.97M shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Natl Bank Na accumulated 8,535 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 474,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 12,868 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,328 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability stated it has 381,917 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 45.31 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Lc holds 15,955 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 91,533 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 638,539 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,874 shares. Ameriprise invested in 2.88M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 9,275 shares stake. 30.95 million are held by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tdam Usa Inc reported 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Manhattan owns 0.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 347,588 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Com has invested 1.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,552 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company, Japan-based fund reported 27,382 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.