Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $837,200 as Stock Rose; International Speedway (ISCA) Holder Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $27.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc analyzed 632,039 shares as the company's stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 290,284 shares traded or 107.28% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd analyzed 18,200 shares as the company's stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.44 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.78M for 33.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "International Speedway Corporation Names New VP of Consumer Sales – GlobeNewswire" on June 25, 2019

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com" on September 03, 2019

