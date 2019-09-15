Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Valuation Rose While Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 36,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 58,567 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 97,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 9.40 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 395,462 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has 63,716 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Missouri-based Ent Fin Corp has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Financial In has 0.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,258 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc owns 2,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,272 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 1.92 million shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 139,247 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 12,221 shares to 12,348 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 44.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

