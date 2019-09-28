Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Valuation Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Rockland Trust Co Decreased Position by $759,163

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 81.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 45,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 101,622 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 56,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 51,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, down from 54,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 24,958 shares to 35,429 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG).

