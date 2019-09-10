Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; As Washington Federal (WAFD) Share Value Rose, Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.07 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 11,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 100,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 111,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.27 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 73,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 25,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 251,114 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.57 million for 43.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs Etf (SDOG) by 14,700 shares to 484,744 shares, valued at $20.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.63M are owned by Invesco Limited. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,777 shares. 101,543 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com. Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 10,655 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 93,214 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 206,665 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 72,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 7,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.34M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1.38 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has 615,026 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Asset Management One invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Us State Bank De owns 13,605 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.