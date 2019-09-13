Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $31.69 Million; Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut Position by $6.53 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 409,828 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 688,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.34 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 917,563 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quimica Y Minera Chil (NYSE:SQM) by 206,127 shares to 314,969 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 355,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.14M for 44.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 41,839 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 94,626 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 26,042 shares. 9,788 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Paloma Mngmt Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 49,543 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 31,165 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP invested in 939,191 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 778,391 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com has 15,743 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 104,012 shares stake. Menta Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 15,200 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.56M for 67.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “How Uber Got Lost – The New York Times” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” with publication date: August 21, 2019.