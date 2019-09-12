Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $837,200; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Howe & Rusling Has Cut Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,584 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $753,000, down from 21,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 5.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 1.86 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Invest Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 265,624 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Llc accumulated 5,424 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 455,530 shares. White Elm Cap invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.09% stake. Strategic Advsr Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,936 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. White Pine Inv Com has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smithfield Trust has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,319 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne stated it has 3.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 68,649 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 5,989 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6,352 shares to 188,378 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.65M for 43.83 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.