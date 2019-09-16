Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $837,200 as Stock Value Rose; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.30 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 83,870 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 1.08M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 45.15 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors, New York-based fund reported 15,570 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 12,928 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,509 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Credit Cap Invs Llc accumulated 1.87% or 31,139 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Montgomery Investment Mgmt owns 87,405 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 6,377 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Andra Ap invested in 0.05% or 36,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 42,047 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership holds 230,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,666 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 359,917 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 107,980 shares to 131,714 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,393 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential reported 38,739 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 303,630 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 682,306 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 1,634 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 280,041 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 35,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Birch Run Cap Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.96% or 435,527 shares. 18,273 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Morgan Stanley reported 106,024 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 46,200 shares. D E Shaw & Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 164,533 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 24,028 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.