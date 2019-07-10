Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) Share Value Declined While Miller Howard Investments Decreased Position by $675,320; Falcon Point Capital Increased Stake in Wageworks (WAGE) by $799,607

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 306,032 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against WageWorks, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks: Dawood Will Be Interim CFO Via Agreement With Consulting Firm Tatum; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. — WAGE; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – May 8th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE); 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 74,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 1.13M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,861 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 51,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invs Inc reported 57,432 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 25,035 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,580 were reported by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Bessemer Gru owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 93,214 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Whittier Of Nevada reported 85 shares. 395,700 were accumulated by Horseman Mgmt Ltd. Van Eck holds 0.55% or 2.75 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 327,130 shares. Cohen Steers Inc invested in 113,402 shares. 162,028 were reported by Citadel Advsr. Maverick Cap has 0.09% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,049 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy Com by 13,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 64,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0% or 7,547 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Advisory Services reported 63 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 21,527 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 121,784 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 79,274 shares. Cohen Cap stated it has 0.09% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,357 shares. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.13% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 997,881 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 103,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).