Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Value Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $8.17 Million Its Stake; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Shares Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 177,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 2.49M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.50M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 3.10M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 68,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 358,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 426,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 6.91M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 6,795 shares to 32,975 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 136,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 7,854 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 0.08% or 25,130 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp owns 178,683 shares. British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 0.05% or 118,712 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Co invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 381,917 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glendon Cap Mngmt LP owns 2.93 million shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 58,567 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Lc owns 12,915 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 14,939 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Lc. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com has 24,811 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited holds 0.01% or 24,830 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.91 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19,455 shares to 26,067 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Salient Capital, Texas-based fund reported 42,990 shares. Automobile Association owns 385,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carroll reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability reported 63,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cognios Ltd Liability Company invested in 82,360 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 69,322 shares. Paloma stated it has 52,895 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset holds 766,537 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 4.31 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 18,075 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 129,741 shares. Intrepid Mgmt Inc holds 3.72% or 358,290 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co has 185,743 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

