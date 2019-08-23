Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake Maintained by Eminence Capital Lp; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $480,298

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 5.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22 million, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 347,174 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares to 144,578 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,634 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 6,539 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.04% stake. Aureus Asset Llc reported 6,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 118,900 shares. 206,665 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 9,572 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 237,828 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.03% or 180,074 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Illinois-based Oakbrook has invested 0.06% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Swiss State Bank invested in 0.03% or 770,040 shares. Skba Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. U S Glob accumulated 15,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 64,225 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $150.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).