Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake Has Boosted by Glendon Capital Management Lp; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Price Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Holding by $1.32 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $490.28. About 346 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 94,276 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Com holds 159,484 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 45,197 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 100,571 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 117,904 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.39% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ameriprise Finance owns 1.26 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 374,195 shares. Community Bankshares Na reported 735 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 454,140 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 615,026 shares. 66,617 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability owns 1,785 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,449 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 810 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 174 shares stake. 3,154 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 113,051 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 168,441 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 3,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 9,201 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 30,134 shares. 2,045 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 1.16 million shares. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 68,569 shares.

