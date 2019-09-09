Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake Boosted by A-R-T- Advisors Llc; Somerset Group Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $715,560

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 81,654 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 63,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “AMZN Stock: Why Amazon Will Be First $2-Trillion Company – Profit Confidential” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt LP has 1.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,310 shares. 1,015 were reported by Oarsman. Manchester Lc reported 4,299 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 611 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.16% or 53,906 shares. 547,229 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd reported 8,978 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management reported 1,930 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 1.44 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Tiger Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 7.31% or 5,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iconiq Limited Liability accumulated 666 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited holds 29,856 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 206,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.08% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc owns 26,200 shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability stated it has 424,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested in 1.07M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 42,141 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bokf Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 36,375 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Dnb Asset As owns 38,436 shares. Blackrock reported 20.32 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2,158 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 101,700 shares to 37,223 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,129 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.