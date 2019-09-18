Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Capital Wealth Planning Llc

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 15,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 30,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 18,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 30,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 553 shares. Element Mgmt invested in 0.86% or 94,406 shares. Ion Asset Management, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Moreover, Washington Financial Bank has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, American Economic Planning Gru Adv has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,435 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Corp reported 37,672 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 31,212 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,039 shares. Monarch Capital Management has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich has 219,814 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,355 shares. 994,630 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co holds 7,701 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 100,018 shares to 117,706 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Workiva Inc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 45.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 29,765 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 997,247 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 203,830 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 242,943 shares in its portfolio. 12,109 are owned by Scotia Cap. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 11,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 590 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 28,781 shares. Oakbrook Investments has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.06% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 15,177 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability holds 31 shares.