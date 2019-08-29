Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $1.91 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut by $1.73 Million Its Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $362.71. About 1.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 723,368 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 12,980 shares to 96,925 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

