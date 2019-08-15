Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Eventide Asset Management Stake in Hubspot (HUBS) Has Lowered by $5.48 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 342,696 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.24. About 95,538 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 64,225 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 191,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 101,543 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 72,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jnba Advsr accumulated 46,880 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 10,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 115,860 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 6,539 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 909,109 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 52,475 shares stake. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.08% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 5.63M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 20,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,427 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,441 shares. 85 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Com. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.24% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 210 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 522,402 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Pathstone Family Office has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 463,400 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 18,635 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 4,225 shares. Metropolitan Life invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 318,653 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 416,303 shares.