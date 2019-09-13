Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Raised by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.97 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,018 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 8.20M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 9,924 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 Incorporated reported 2,698 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv owns 26,475 shares. 19,195 are owned by Oakwood Capital Mgmt Lc Ca. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lpl Fin Ltd reported 386,252 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). L And S Inc holds 0.43% or 19,903 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 215,021 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 8,038 were reported by Doliver Advsrs L P. Neumann Ltd Llc reported 13,945 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.21% stake. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 27,585 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 17,318 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 5,428 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 359,917 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 11,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 3,208 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 17,720 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Llc reported 9,192 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 8,396 shares. Moreover, Montecito Financial Bank & Tru has 0.15% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cypress Gp holds 6,613 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 47,801 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 13,606 are held by United Asset Strategies. 96,747 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 18,230 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 16,434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 125,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).