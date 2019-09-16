Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose, Rivulet Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 402,419 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.41 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Ball to introduce new aluminum cups at CU football home opener – BizWest” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Gp stated it has 56,317 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ameriprise Inc reported 697,822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atlanta L L C has invested 0.66% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 1,200 shares. Synovus Corporation owns 246 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 841,898 shares. Triangle Wealth accumulated 4,580 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 18,824 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking stated it has 305,234 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corporation reported 220,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.18% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,050 shares to 866,350 shares, valued at $82.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 148,500 shares to 480,840 shares, valued at $81.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 58,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.