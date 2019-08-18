Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lifted Stake by $3.60 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 351% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 89,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 115,519 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 25,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.99 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 394,558 shares to 179,851 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 359,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,245 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).