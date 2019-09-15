Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Share Price Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Holding; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) as Market Value Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 174,451 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 18,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 24,830 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,377 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 751,620 shares. 94,272 are held by Century Cos. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.19 million shares. Northern Corporation reported 4.34M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 425,092 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv invested in 10,738 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co reported 381,917 shares. American Intll Group has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Fil Ltd has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 94,141 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 11.41 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 107,535 shares to 65,335 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc holds 2,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 52,499 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 74,806 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 55,200 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 6 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 21,020 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 113,065 shares. Smithfield invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 61,806 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 18,795 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 7,202 are owned by Brown Advisory. Mirae Asset Glob owns 7,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot accumulated 6,889 shares.